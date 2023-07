Gadar 2 is making the right amount of noise among the audience. Fans are waiting with bated breath for this Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. It is after years that fans will once again get to see their favourite Tara Singh and Sakina back on screen. Years ago, their chemistry left everyone floored and once again, fans are more than excited to see them together on screen. Now, after the teaser and song Udd Ja Kaale Kaava, the makers are all set to release another song titled Khairiyat. Ahead of its release, here are some exclusive details. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals Bollywood and distributors gave Gadar a thumbs down, 'Janta ne jaise uthaya, sab ke sab palat gaye'

A source informs us that Khairiyat is a very emotional song that will leave you moved. It will feature Sunny Deol in it and will also have some glimpses of the flashback. The song will make you miss your loved ones. Not only your romantic partner but even your family at large.

It was just two days ago that director Anil Sharma released a new still of Sunny Deol and announced the release of Khairiyat. In the picture, Sunny Deol can be seen lost deep in thought.

Check out Sunny Deol's picture below:

Har taraf viral phela hua hai .. mausam ki hava badli hui hai .. isi liye ishwar se sabke “KHAIRIYAT” ki duayein maang raha hoon... toh

Milte hain jald hi @arijitsingh @Mithoon11 @SayeedQuadri2 aur #gadar2 ke naye geet ke saath.. jiska sabko hai besabri se intzar ..… pic.twitter.com/iIxXxwLFAd — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 15, 2023

As soon as the picture made it to the internet, netizens expressed their excitement for Khairiyat. Though the release date of the song is not out yet, it is expected that it will release soon. The song is sung by none other than Arijit Singh. It is written by Mithoon and composed by Sayeed Quadri. Given than Gadar 2 is high on emotions, this song is expected to narrate Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh's feelings.

Until Khairiyat releases, here's Udd Ja Kaale Kaava video from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 releases on August 11, 2023. It is going to clash with Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Both the films are releasing near Independence Day and there is great hype around the clash. It remains to be seen which one wins at Box Office.