This Independence Day, Gadar 2 will hit the cinema halls as one of the big releases of the month. There is immense excitement for the film in ground level. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gave us a wonderful love story in the original film. And one of the best parts of the blockbuster were the songs Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar and Udd Ja Kaale Kawa were chartbusters. Today, we will see the release of the new version of Udd Ja Kaale Kawa. The new song has been composed by Mithoon. The old number was made immortal by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.



Gadar 2 is set in the 1970s when Tara Singh has to again go back to Pakistan to save his son played by Utkarsh Sharma. He is the son of filmmaker Anil Sharma who made the original movie. The makers are upbeat about the film as even the re-released old film made decent numbers at the box office. Take a look at social media reactions on the song...

This song , the voice, the film and the EMOTIONS ❤️? BEYOND IMAGINATION ?@iutkarsharma #Gadar #Gadar2 #ISupportGadar2 #UtkarshSharma ❤️ https://t.co/zWo4xPV8eo — GADAR 2 ??❤️ (@garikarsh) June 29, 2023

#SunnyDeol's #Gadar2 movie song #UddJaaKaaleKaava is Out! This song give me goosebumps because this is my childhood Nostalgia. Udit Ji & Alka Ji magical voices are still is fresh & melodies. This song is separate place in our hearts. Mithoon has recreated this song beautifully! pic.twitter.com/gHTFqfjhgx — Nikhil (@Risenik) June 29, 2023

What a Song! What a Voice! What a Composition even after 22 years of it's release the song is so refreshing, Udit Narayan you really own every singer of this Generation!

100 times better then that monkey Crap #TumKyaMile #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/Ciw29qGofz — Azhar (@Great_Aamir_fan) June 29, 2023

On the occasion of Karan Deol's wedding, Sunny Deol did a dance on Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar. He did the iconic floor step too much to the delight of guests. Some people trolled him for using the wedding to promote Gadar 2. Karan Deol got married to his long-time sweetheart Drisha Acharya.