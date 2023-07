Ameesha Patel is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Gadar 2. She will reprise her iconic role of Sakina in the sequel of the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha Patel has come to the media's attention with Gadar 2 having been away from showbiz for years. Well, the actress claims that her career was ruined because of Vikram Bhatt. During a recent promotion, she made a big revelation. She is known for having a big mouth and not hesitating to express her views. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel shares her experience of working with Sunny Deol

After a long gap of 22 years, Anil Sharma has come up with the much-awaited sequel Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The craze around the Sunny Deol starrer is and the cast is busy promoting the film ahead of the big release. In one of the interviews for the film with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel opened up on her seatback film career, and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is the person behind it. She spoke of her past relationship and how it has backfired.

Talking about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt she said honesty is not welcomed in the industry. For her life is black and white as she is too honest and wears heart on her sleeves. She thinks this has been the biggest drawback in her life. According to her the two relationships she had publicly took a beating on her career. She says, "For 12-13 years, I was like, no men, all peace. I want nothing in my life"

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress further explained why her career slipped after she made her relationship public. She thinks the single status of a girl is anytime more attractive for the people that you work around and for the audiences. According to her the mindset of people is that if someone is single or dating in the industry or is a superstar then it will benefit the career or else they don’t accept. She quotes, “A heroine dating a hero can still do films with the hero and continue getting work. For me, that was not the case. So, it does take a beating but you learn from it."

Ameesha Patel and Vikram Bhatt dated each other for almost five years before calling it a quit. Reportedly they broke up just before the release of his film titled 1920.