After Gadar 2 everyone is keen to see what Sunny Deol signs up for next. His career has got a big boost with the film. In fact, everyone from filmmaker Anil Sharma to Ameesha Patel have been benefitted. Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is now travelling abroad for the film's celebrations and also promoting it in the overseas audience. A few days into Gadar 2 rumours surfaced that JP Dutta and Sunny Deol are joining forces for the reboot of Border with a number of new actors. However, he denied all the news. He has said that he is enjoying the success of Gadar 2 and will decide eventually. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 star in film based on Babri Masjid

Kamaal R Khan has put up a social media post that Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt are going to star in a movie based on the Babri Masjid. As we know, it is one of the hotly debated topics in the political area and even on social media. It seems Viacom 18 and Sunny Deol will be co-producing the film. KRK said Manoj is going to direct the movie. Netizens wondered if he was referring to lyric writer Manoj Muntashir. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol starrer's craze fizzles out? Pathaan to stay untouchable?

Sunny Deol is playing lawyer in his next film. Story is based on Babri mosque case. @iamsunnydeol will play lawyer K Parasaran and @duttsanjay will play opposition’s lawyer. It’s a courtroom drama and Sunny will abuse Mughals and Muslims nicely. Manoj will direct the film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2023

The film will be produced by Sunny Deol and Viacom. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2023

Sunny Deol in Maa Tujhe Salaam 2

Sunny Deol will also be seen in the reboot of Maa Tujhe Salaam 2. The film will be produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Zee Studios. It seems the studio had approved the idea but were waiting for the outcome of Gadar 2. KV Vijayendra Prasad has been told to write the story. He said that Sunny Deol has agreed in principle to do the film. The success of Gadar 2 shows that mass actors from the 90s have a loyal fan base in the interiors of India. Also Read - Gadar 2 enters the 400 crore club; Sunny Deol hosts a grand party for the entire star cast and crew of the film [View Pics]