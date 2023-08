Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, who has been travelling across the cities to witness audiences live reactions of his blockbuster film was questioned about the huge hullabaloo around his Juhu property auction, where the Bank of Baroda even sent the action a legal notice on the same for the pending due amount of Rs 56 crore. Later the bank withdrew their notice and called it a 'technical' reason, and now Sunny Deol breaks the silence, calling it a personal matter, and refuses to have a chatter ahead. Also Read - When Sunny Deol fought with Hema Malini after she got married to Dharmendra; mom Prakash Kaur handled the situation

Sunny Deol opens up about being sent a legal notice by the bank related to his property being auctioned as he owes them a debt of 56 crore rupees reportedly. Also Read - Gadar 2: Makers change Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film's OTT release plan, here's when it's expected to release digitally

As per reports, when asked about the property auction and being in debt of Rs 56 crore to the Bank of Baroda, he said, "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge". Also Read - Akshay Kumar's team dismisses reports of the OMG 2 star helping Sunny Deol in his financial crisis, say, 'Absolutely untrue' like 1

Akshay Kumar comes to Sunny Deol's rescue?

Well, as the news spread like wildfire on the internet about Sunny Deol's villa being auctioned, it was also reported that superstar Akshay Kumar came to buddy Sunny Deol's rescue to help him pay off his dues, but the news turned out to be fabricated, and the spokesperson of the OMG 2 star rubbished the news and said that all this news is absolutely untrue.

Clash between Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar all thanks to their latest releases.

Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar locked horns at the box office with their latest releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, and both films performed exceptionally well at the box office, but Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office, while OMG 2 flew high due to good word of mouth. So far, Gadar 2 has defeated all the biggies and earned 375 crore in the second year of its release, while OMG 2 has entered the 100 crore club.