Sunny Deol witnessed the highest success in 2023 with Gadar 2. Several events were major highlights in the Deol family, and the biggest high point and talking points was Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's reunion. The Dunki star made heads turn with his presence at the Gadar 2 success party along with his wife Gauri Khan. And it shows that they have let the bygones be bygones. Sunny Deol who is gearing up for 2024 after witnessing the most eventful year of his life, spoke about the viral picture of his reunion with Shah Rukh Khan that left many stunned and surprised.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the Gadar 2 actor was asked about his viral hugging picture with Shah Rukh Khan and if they both have let the bygones be bygones. Sunny Deol had the most mature take to this question and his reply proves why experience should be respected, "It's not that. Everybody has moved ahead in life. and mentally happy, secure with what they have. When they were younger, they weren't like that. Now everybody is happy and satisfied. Everyone of us knows what wrong or right we did. Time is a healer. It's best to leave it there. I was so happy that everyone turned up at my party."

What went wrong between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan 20 years ago Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol looks cute as he posts pictures with Teddy Bears; netizens say ‘So the teddy story is real’

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were allegedly enemies and didn't speak to each other for 20 years after their first film Darr was released. It is said that Sunny Deol was unhappy with Shah Rukh Khan given more importance than his character despite being the hero and he being the villain. Sunny Deol reportedly in his interviews had mentioned of feeling cheated by the Darr makers. But today they both have moved on, everyone celebrated Sunny Deol's success that he witnessed after 22 years and proved they are one.

