The year 2023 has been pretty special for Sunny Deol. His latest release Gadar 2 has smashed several box office records. Sunny Deol has once again proved that he still rules the hearts of the audience. The actor left no stone unturned to promote the film too. He hopped from cities to cities, meeting fans and creating buzz for Gadar 2. Amidst all the excitement, a video Sunny Deol went viral in which he appeared seemingly angry with a fan who tried to take a selfie with him. The video had him shouting at a fan who took a little longer to take a selfie. Now, Sunny Deol has reacted to the same.

Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on viral video

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol spoke about the video that went viral and stated that he did not mean to yell at the fan. He said that there have been many times when he is pain and yet kept moving. He mentioned that there are times when fans do not move away even after taking a selfie. He added, "So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I'm thinking is, 'Let me carry on. Please try and understand. There is an emotional connection with fans." Sunny Deol went on to say that if he would have apologised to the fan had he made any mistake. He added that if he meets the same fan now, he would hug him and say that he did not mean it at all.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Talking about Gadar 2, the film has turned out to be among the most successful films of 2023. It stands second after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to collect massive numbers at the box office. As per the reports, the Gadar 2 box office numbers are inching towards Rs 500 crore club. Even on Raksh Bandhan, Gadar 2 witnessed a spike in its numbers. It reportedly collected Rs 8.75 crore on its 20th day. The film's total nett collection now stands at Rs 475 crore approximately. Now, it is expected that Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan will break Gadar 2's record. Let's wait and watch. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.