Gadar 2 success has changed everything for Sunny Deol; the star has resurrected drowning career in Bollywood, and today he has joined the league of Khans as he has matched their success and even more. Gadar 2 managed to defeat all the big films, right from Pathaan and more. The success has even positively impacted his personal relationships and also sorted out his longtime Cold War with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny Deol is on the moon, and how? And now this latest video of the actor shedding tears after receiving a grand welcome at his entrance in the show Aap Ki Adaalat is going viral on the internet.

Watch the video of Sunny Deol shedding tears after getting an enthusiastic welcome on the show due to Gadar 2's massive success.

In the video, you can seecontrolling his tears as the crowd loudly and enthusiastically cheers for him. When asked by the hits of the show, Rajat Sharma, about the tears, he gets more emotional and says that he is just overwhelmed with all the love and doesn't know if he dwarves this kind of love from the audience or not. Sunny Deol is an emotional man and you can witness it after the success of Gadar 2 that how he has shed his macho man image and showed his real self. Its indeed endearing.

As the promo of Sunny Deol coming on Aap ki Adaalat is going viral, fans are waiting for the star to spill a lot of beans, as last time when he had appeared, he had made some shocking revelations, and one of them was that he didn't speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years as he felt betrayed by the makers of Darr for glorifying the Jawan star who played the villain in the film. Today, all is well between Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, and they both made heads turn by hugging and posing at the Gadar 2 success party.