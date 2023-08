Sunny Deol recently talked about fake friendships in the Hindi film industry. He mentioned that when he wanted to launch his brother, Bobby Deol, nobody was willing to help. In an interview with Puja Talwar, Sunny shared his thoughts on the fake behaviour of people in the film world. He remembered how difficult it was to find partners when he was trying to start Bobby's acting career. Also Read - Sunny Deol gets injured ahead of Gadar 2 release; asks paps to not click pictures

Sunny Deol calls Bollywood friendship fake

Sunny expressed that starting out in films has become even harder for star kids these days. He said that there's a lot of negativity and hostility towards film families. He recalled his own struggles when launching Bobby and how no directors were willing to work with them. Bobby made his debut in the movie Barsaat in 1995, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sunny mentioned feeling frustrated with people who call him "Paaji" without truly understanding the respect it holds for his elder brother. He acknowledged the challenges that continue to exist in the industry and emphasised that being a great actor goes beyond just being on camera. Also Read - Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma CONFIRMS Sunny Deol compromised on fees; talks about budget of the film

Fans Ask Sunny Deol to recreate all his films

During the interview, Sunny also considered revisiting his old movies. Fans often ask him to recreate the magic of films like Damini, Border, and Arjun Pandit. The positive response to the idea of Gadar 2 has made him think about revisiting his iconic characters.

Gadar 2 and Omg 2 will be Clashing together in the theatre

Currently, Sunny is looking forward to the release of Gadar 2 on August 11th. The movie, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to his 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He will be reprising his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also return to their roles. Interestingly, Gadar 2 will be competing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.