Gadar 2 is one of the most loved movies of 2023 apart from Jawan, Pathaan, OMG 2 and more movies. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunited with each other for a sequel of their humongous hit movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is actually, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and it is one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Now, in a recent interaction, Sunny Deol compared his movie character Tara Singh with a Marvel Comics Character.

Sunny Deol compares Tara Singh to the Marvel Comics Character

Sunny Deol celebrated his 66th birthday recently. And the actor had a very Gadar 2-style birthday with Zee Studios. And in a media interaction, he talked about his character Tara Singh. He knows that Tara Singh is one of the most loved characters. He compared the character with the Marvel Comics Character. The star knows that today's youth loves Marvel and Marvel comics, but he asserts that Tara Singh still has his own fanbase. In fact, Sunny Deol says that Tara Singh is even more powerful than some Marvel characters.

Sunny reveals what sets Tara apart from these Marvel characters. He says when Tara faces difficulty or adversities, he calls upon the almighty God for some strength. And hence, there's no one who can stand against him.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol turned emotional on seeing the love for the audience

Sunny Deol also recalled seeing the audience's love and reaction after watching Gadar 2. The actor shares that the mania he saw years ago was the same he saw for Gadar 2. He recalls seeing people riding tractors and going to cinema halls, he saw them dancing and thoroughly enjoying the film. And that's what made Gadar 2 a resounding success. He saw everyone across the country celebrating the movie. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is reportedly in talks for a few films. However, Sunny has not confirmed any. In fact, the reports claiming that Sunny has not read any scripts have also surfaced. Despite that, the names of the projects have surfaced which will allegedly star Sunny. There are talks about Gadar 2, Border 2, and Ramayana to name a few. As per reports, Sunny might play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.