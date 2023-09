Sunny Deol proved his mettle to be the box office king after 20 years as he witnessed the massive success in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol became the first 60-plus actor to witness the blockbuster as his film Gadar 2 made the Rs 500 crore mark and still counting. After witnessing this long-due success and breaking all the records, it was reported that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore and joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. But this latest tweet of Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, questions the newfound success of Sunny Deol, as the self-proclaimed critic claims that the actor has an unreleased ready film with Zee Production and the makers do not want to invest 10 crore on him for the promotions as they are sure that the film will tank at the box office. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to quit politics and focus more on films?

The tweet of KRK reads,"Zee has produced a film with Sunny Deol in main lead n that film is ready for release for last 6months. But Zee doesn’t want to release the film. If Sunny has become super star then why Zee doesn’t want to spend only ₹10Cr for P&A! Because they know that Sunny is a flop actor." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol gets candid on quoting Rs 50 crore per film post the success of the Anil Sharma actioner; says, 'Paise kya lene hai...'

Zee has produced a film with Sunny Deol in main lead n that film is ready for release for last 6months. But Zee doesn’t want to release the film. If Sunny has become super star then why Zee doesn’t want to spend only ₹10Cr for P&A! Because they know that Sunny is a flop actor. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2023

Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with the massive success of Gadar 2, and this milestone has positively impacted his relationships with his stepdaughter Esha Deol and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, in an interview, Sunny Deol called his fight with Jawan Star childish, and it won't be a surprise if we see these two superstars sharing screen space together. "A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up". Also Read - Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol terms his 16-year-long feud with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan as 'childishness', says, 'You forget everything'