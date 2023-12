It was Christmas yesterday and everyone in India and across the globe, soaked in the festive spirits of X'Mas with friends and family members. We saw Bollywood celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Sunny Deol and more stars celebrating Christmas, posing for pictures and sharing wishes and videos online. Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has also shared a video which is going viral as he hopped on the Jamal Kudu trend but in his own style.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Christmas 2023: Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more – here's how Bollywood, South and TV stars are making merry

Sunny Deol grooves on Bobby Deol song Jamal Kudu from Animal and it's unmissable

Sunny Deol bounced back in movies this year with one of the biggest hits, that is, Gadar 2. The actor has been shooting for his next, gathering praise and blessings along the way. He has also been wishing his fans and well-wishers on occasion. Just like he did for Christmas. Sunny took to his social media handle and shared a video with his teddy bear. In the video, he danced to Bobby Deol aka Abrar's entry song, Jamal Kudu from Animal. The adorable video has grabbed everyone's attention and fans are showering love on the actor. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol looks cute as he posts pictures with Teddy Bears; netizens say ‘So the teddy story is real’

Watch the video of Sunny Deol grooving to the Jamal Kudu song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Ameesha Patel, Sunny's Gadar and Gadar 2 co-star reacted to his post. She commented under Sunny's post calling him a cutie pie and saying that he is cuter than any teddy bear. Have a look at her comment here: Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol says 'Time is a healer' while talking about changed equation with Shah Rukh Khan, bond with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Trending Now

Watch the video of Sunny Deol here:

Animal is ruling hearts at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna starrer new movie has so far collected Rs 538.02 crore at the box office. Out of the collections, the Hindi box office stands to be Rs 488.14 crore. The Telugu and Tamil collections are Rs 44.26 crore and Rs 4.78 crore. Animal collected Rs 0.6 crore in Kannada and Rs 0.24 crore in Malayalam languages. The worldwide box office collections are a tad bit shy of crossing the Rs 900 crore mark. So far, Animal has made Rs 874 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Sunny being considered for Border 2. He has signed Aamir Khan-produced and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie Lahore, 1947.