Gadar 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Sunny Deol has all the reasons to celebrate as the movie has turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office. He returned to the big screen after a long time and fans showered him with tremendous love. So much that Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma became the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023 after Pathaan. Now all the Sunny Deol fans are excited to know about his future projects. There are a lot of rumours around Sunny Deol's next film. But has he signed any yet?

A report in Hindustan Times suggests that Sunny Deol hasn't signed any film yet nor is he in a rush to do so. Recently, there were rumours that Sunny Deol has buried the hatchet with Rajkumar Santoshi and will be seen in his next film. However, a source informed the portal that no such thing is happening and rather Sunny Deol is enjoying his personal time off. The source also said, "Even people within the film fraternity are assuming that Sunny and Rajkumar will come together, but that's not happening." Reportedly, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi had a fallout after the filmmaker refused to direct Sunny Deol's movie Ghayal Once Again. Another source stated that Sunny Deol is vacationing in the US and spending quality time with family. He will take his time to sign his next project and he is in no rush as he does not want to take any decision in haste.

With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol proved that he is still very much a bankable star. About his next projects, there are a lot of talks around Gadar 3 as well. A lot of discussions are also taking place about Sunny Deol's remuneration. Latest reports suggest that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees post the massive success of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 that also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and more is still running in the theatres. In its sixth week, Gadar 2 box office collection is almost touching Rs 520 crores. Despite the competition from OMG 2 and now Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Gadar 2 is still attracting the audience. Will it become the highest grossing film of 2023? Let's see!