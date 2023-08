Sunny Deol is basking in the blockbuster success of the new movie Gadar 2 with Anil Sharma, Ameesha Patel and others. The actor is currently in Dubai with his leading lady, celebrating the grand success of Gadar 2. And while the film continues to make money, a troubling piece of news has surfaced that will leave all Sunny Deol fans in shock. Well, a newspaper clipping is going viral. And as per media reports, the 65-year-old actor is yet to pay up a loan of Rs 56 crores. Also Read - Esha Deol reveals all about her bond with father Dharmendra; says 'I am extremely emotional and possessive of him'

Sunny Deol did not pay Rs 56 crore loan?

Gadar 2 is a huge success. And everyone across the country, fan or not is celebrating the amazing box office collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. And in the middle of this happiness, a piece of shocking news has surfaced. As per the Timesnow.com report, the actor has not paid the loan amount of Rs 56 crores. The actor has allegedly received a notice from the Bank of Baroda over non-payment of dues. The report further claims that the non-payment of dues has led to Sunny's Juhu property being put up for sale. Also Read - Gadar 2: How Sunny Deol starrer reunited Dharmendra and Hema Malini's families

As per another entertainment news portal, the notice was featured in a newspaper. It is said that the property will be auctioned on September 9. Dharmendra Deol, actor and Sunny Deol's father is said to be the grantor. The notice clip is now going viral on Twitter with a lot of people sharing it online. Have a look at one of the tweets here: Also Read - Gadar 2: Dharmendra gets all cryptic after Hema Malini praises son Sunny Deol; talks about 'dreams' [WATCH]

Trending Now

Ajay Singh Deo/Sunny deol aka Tara Singh have an outstanding loan of ₹55 crore from Bank of Baroda. His Juhu bungalow is up for auction sale. One of his bidders will buy the Villa and the loan will be settled.#SunnyDeol #Gadar2 #Gadar300cr #stockmarkets #bankofbaroda pic.twitter.com/HbkUIy1nXF — Sandeep Nirvan (@Sandeepnirvan_) August 20, 2023

Sunny Deol to repay the loan amount at the earliest

A spokesperson from Sunny Deol's team recently shared that the family is in the process of resolving the matter as early as possible. The auctioning of the Juhu property against the loan will be called off, states the spokesperson, claims a report in ETimes. The actor has about a month to settle the matter, states the fresh report. The property is still in Sunny's possession. Bank has done its duty and Sunny will now settle everything on his own with the bank. "It must have reached this stage due to lack of attention on the part of the family. He will have to be careful now," the statement concludes as per the report.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is making and breaking records everywhere. The storm is unstoppable. On the 9th day, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 31.07 crores nett. And now, its total 9-day collection stands to be Rs 336.2 crores. It is a huge feat indeed. Gadar 2 rides high on emotional and nostalgia value. The film has some amazing massy dialogues that have hit out of the ballpark.

Watch the video of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel celebrating Gadar 2 success here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports of Sunny Deol planning on reviving Border with Border 2 alongside JP Dutta surfaced. But it seems, Sunny seemingly refuted the reports saying that he is solely focussing on Gadar 2 and that he has not signed any movie yet.