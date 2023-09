Dharmendra has been celebrating his son, Sunny Deol's success with Gadar 2. Be it online or at the success parties, the veteran star has been gushing about the love and appreciation coming his son's way. Sunny has been busy promoting Gadar 2 amidst the massive success. The film is inching closer to beating Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan at the box office to become the highest grosser. And amidst the promotions and fanfare around Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has taken some time off to get his father, Dharmendra, medical treatment. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol considered a non-bankable actor despite his stupendous success? KRK makes shocking claims

Sunny Deol takes Dharmendra to the US for medical treatment

Shocking as it sounds, the father-son duo have flown to the US, as per a report in an entertainment news portal. Sunny Deol took a break from his Gadar 2 promotions schedule to be with his father, Dharmendra. They will be staying in the US for about 20 days. A source tells India Today that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is 87 years old and has been having health issues. So, to get him treated, Sunny decided to go to the US. The period of their stay might be extended depending on the duration of the treatment. However, the source assures that there is nothing to worry about. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to quit politics and focus more on films?

Watch the video of Sunny Deol's house party here:

Dharmendra overwhelmed by Gadar 2 success

The veteran actor attended the Gadar 2 success bash in a vibrant blue t-shirt. He stole the show by blowing a flying kiss towards the media. The actor has been gushing about the success of the movie and thanking fans across the country for showering the new movie and Sunny Deol with so much love and adulation. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol gets candid on quoting Rs 50 crore per film post the success of the Anil Sharma actioner; says, 'Paise kya lene hai...'

Dharmendra feels Bollywood never gave the Deols their deserving due

In an interview with Times Now, Dharmendra opened up on having a non-promotional approach towards their films. It is because they want their work and films to communicate with the audience. The actor shares they refrain from promotions despite Sunny having delivered two biggest blockbusters. He adds, "But my family has never been given our due."

While Sunny Deol has been enjoying the success of Gadar 2, Dharmendra has been rejoicing in the success of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The films were released within two weeks of each other and enjoyed good business.