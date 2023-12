Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's biggest secret was revealed on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 and that he is a teddy person. And fans couldn't believe that he actually is into Teddy bears. In fact Karan Johar too couldn't imagine the man who is taking over thousands of enemies on the big screen and has this macho man image is actually finding Teddy bears. And but only finding it but even has a massive collection of it. And finally Sunny Deol has come out the closet as he drops his first ever pictures with the Teddy Bears to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. Sunny took to his Instagram and posted unseen pictures with the Teddies and fans say how cute is he and still in disbelief that the Teddy stories were real.

Checkout the post of Sunny Deol wishing Merry Christmas with Teddy Bears and it's just adorable.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success effect

Sunny Deol has been in news ever since his film Gadar 2 created history at the box office. The superstar ressurcted his drowning after Gadar 2's massive release. And ever since then the 60 plus actor has been receiving countless love and appreciation from the fans. Sunny is right now working on several projects and reportedly true actor has hiked his fees as the producers are happily ready to invest on him unlike earlier.

Recently Ajay Devgn on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 mentioned that how nobody believed in him and now things are totally different today and he indeed deserves all the success.