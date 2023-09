The 90s stars are back and how. After the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, fans want to know which movie Sunny Deol has signed next. It looks like he has sealed the deal. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are collaborating for a couple of projects, and one of them has Sunny Deol. The macho star who is now busy reading scripts will start work by the end of 2023. After the success of Gadar 2, every Sunny Deol fan wanted a film with Rajkumar Santoshi. Their movies Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini have cult status. Fans had hoped that they would announce a sequel of Damini or Ghatak but it is a brand new film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Rajveer says Sunny Deol struggled for 22 years, shares how the latest success affected the family

Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi film with Pakistan angle

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the movie will be based on the famous Punjabi play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai. The book is written by Asghar Wajahat. The book was written in the 1980s and many theatrical productions have happened based on it. The event unfolds around the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. It is about a Muslim family that moves from Lucknow to Lahore, where they find shelter in a big haveli left abandoned by a Hindu family fleeing the city. The drama starts when an old Hindu woman living in the big palace like home refuses to budge from the property. The original writer Wahajat will be co-writing the script with Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will be high on emotions. They also plan to make it on a big canvas.

Dream project of Rajkumar Santoshi

It seems the filmmaker was planning a movie around this play for the last ten years. In 2013, he had decided to get Anil Kapoor on board but it got shelved. As per Pinkvilla, he planned to revive it in 2018 with Sunny Deol but could not find financers. Now, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios are on board, and they have greenlit his ambitious venture. The movie is an action drama. The casting is now going on for various supporting roles.

Aamir Khan is also going to resume work soon on RS Prasanna's sports drama based on Campeones. It might come on X'Mas 2024.