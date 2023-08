Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his movie. The movie has made over Rs 450 crores in India, and is still minting money on the weekends. It has brought back the audience of small town and cities. This year, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have done the trick for Bollywood. Both of them have brought close to Rs 2,000 crores for the film industry. Sunny Deol in an interview with Zoom TV said that Shah Rukh Khan called him up. He said that he was genuinely happy for his Darr co-star. He was quoted as saying, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy." It seems Shah Rukh Khan told Sunny Deol that he deserves every bit of his success. He also spoke to Gauri Khan. The macho man stars Shah Rukh Khan and he had spoken over the years when they had to discuss certain things. Sunny Deol said there was no animosity as what happened was a matter of the past, and people move on. Also Read - Did Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol join Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh for a movie night? Pics go viral

Fans laud Shah Rukh Khan, shower love on Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are happy to see this gesture from the Gadar 2 actor. This came after SRK told fans on an #AskSRK session that he loved Gadar 2. Few people trolled the superstar saying that he was lying. This proves that Shah Rukh Khan was indeed being genuine about it. A person also wrote that it would be a rampage if these two ever came together for a movie.

Jawan to give stiff competition to Gadar 2 records?

Jawan is all set to get a bigger opening than Pathaan at the box office. This will be not only in India but also abroad going by estimates. Gadar 2 has made majority of its earnings from India only. It did not fare well overseas.