'Nepotism' is considered as one of the most negative words, especially in Bollywood. There has been enough debate over the same in the last half a decade or so. A lot has been said about nepotism and nepo kids by celebrities themselves and netizens online. And now, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol who hails from one of the most loved film families has shared his thoughts on the same. This comes amidst, Sunny's second son, Rajveer Deol's Bollywood debut. Rajveer's film Dono was released on 5th October. Also Read - Gadar 2: Reason behind Ameesha Patel's outburst against Anil Sharma revealed?

Sunny Deol confesses being unable to understand the term Nepotism

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Sunny Deol shares that for the longest time, he did not understand the meaning of the word nepotism. The Gadar 2 star tells The Lallantop that he would be clueless about why people are talking about nepotism. He later understood the meaning behind the word but still had some confusion about it. The actor says that every father would think about their child's future. Etimes quotes Sunny saying, "Baap apne bacche ke liye nahi karta to kiske liye karta hai?' Sunny adds that this is not just about Bollywood but in every field. Sunny shares that every father would want to make his child comfortable. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's VIRAL statements about Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma: A lowdown of what happened

Sunny Deol supports his son Rajveer Deol's movie Dono

Recently, Sunny Deol graced the grand screening of Dono. The doting father extended his support to Rajveer on his debut. While giving a media byte, the Gadar 2 star shared that it is important to show support and encourage kids.

The rest will of course depend on the talent, the actor said before wishing Rajveer on his debut. Also Read - Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's claim of 'boosting his career' through the Sunny Deol film

Trending Now

Sunny Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra. He is one of the most loved celebs in the country. Sunny's brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol are also into movies. His sister Esha Deol is also into films. Sunny launched his son, Karan Deol with a movie called Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. And now, Rajveer has made his debut with Dono which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya. Dono also stars Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. All of them have a common interest, that is acting. And all of them have their families supporting them. But they have each charted their journey and will continue to do so.

Watch this video of Sunny Deol here:

Sunny Deol on a Gadar 2 success spree

Meanwhile, currently, Sunny Deol is basking in the super success of Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial has become the second-highest grosser with a business of Rs 524. 75 crores nett. The movie shattered several box office records and continues to do so. Gadar 2 was released on ZEE5 on 6th October 2023.