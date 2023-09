Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is a family man first, and he has got it from his father and veteran actor Dharmendra, who is still connected to his roots despite becoming the biggest Bollywood star and same goes with Sunny Deol, in fact, the entire Deol family. Sunny Deol, who is riding high on success after his blockbuster release Gadar 2 has been getting candid with the media lately and speaking his heart out. In one of the interviews, the Gadar 2 star was asked if he has ever been slapped by his father, Dharmendra, and the answer is yes. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol film set to break all-time records held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

When Dharmendra gave Sunny Deol a tight slap on his face due to THIS reason Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on viral video of him shouting at a fan; says, 'I am not thinking...'

Talking about one of the incidents of his childhood, the Gadar 2 star said that when he was very young, he was slapped by his father after he caught him doing some naughty thing, which he doesn't remember now. "I had three fingers stamped on my face because that's how big my face was at the time. Like any other child, I did naughty things. One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face." Sunny Deol is his father Dharmendra's beloved son, and today he is damn proud of him and the success that he witnessed at this age. Also Read - ‘I trusted Sunny Deol…’, Director Sunil Darshan accuses Gadar 2 star of not returning his money since 27 years

Trending Now

Sunny Deol will continue to focus on his acting plans, and now he is all set to start working on Border 2. In one of his interviews, he mentioned how the film hit the shelf midway through, and now they are planning to revive it all over again after witnessing the massive success of Gadar 2.

And #Gadar2 JUMPS AGAIN on #RakshaBandhan holiday… UNSTOPPABLE… Will cross ₹ 475 cr TODAY [Thu]… Will cross ₹ 500 cr in Weekend 4… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 474.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/X7p39pqkn4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2023

Gadar 2 is rocking at the box office, and it has inched very close to making the 500 crore mark that will be fulfilled this weekend. Sunny Deol never imagined this kind of success for Gadar 2, and he is only grateful for all the love.