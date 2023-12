Sunny Deol is the talk of the town these days alongside brother Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and the Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Sunny delivered this year's one of the biggest hits, Gadar 2. The father-son story with a Pakistani angle twist massively impressed fans. And now, Sunny Deol has talked about his equation with the three Khans of Bollywood, Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp too, catch up on the latest Entertainment News updates on our channel. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more to be franchise king; audiences want sequels to THESE 4 films

Sunny Deol talks about the changed equation with Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Darr but their relationship was affected because of the same. Things went South for Shah Rukh and Sunny in terms of their relationship. It was recently during the Gadar 2 success bash that they were seen together, putting things in their past and moving on. Sunny Deol has opened up on the same in a recent chat. Sunny shares that he is very thankful to Shah Rukh and reveals that he spoke to him while he was promoting his movie Jawan in Dubai. Sunny felt Shah Rukh would not attend his success bash but was surprised to see him straight from Dubai. SRK was there for a short while and left soon hence, he could not much talk with the Pathaan actor. But says it would be beautiful whenever they chat. Also Read - Animal: Dharmendra finally reviews son Bobby Deol's movie; comments on climax fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Sunny adds that as actors, certain things happened and over time, it changed. He talked about how they were different when they were younger and how as time went by, they matured and started realising what life is in reality. All of us have changed quite a lot. That's the beautiful thing about it. Time is a healer of everything," Sunny said, quotes ETimes. Also Read - Animal Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor starrer all set to beat Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 record

Trending Now

Sunny Deol talks about his bond with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

We all know that Salman Khan is close to the Deols. He even helped Bobby Deol revive his career. Salman was at the Gadar 2 party too. Talking about his equation with Tiger 3 star, Sunny said that they were in Goa together and recalled spending three hours catching up, laughing and chilling. They talked about doing something together too. Sunny revealed Salman was happy for him. After Gadar 2's release and success, Salman called him and said that he loved him very much.

Watch this video from Gadar 2 success bash here:

Talking about Aamir Khan who was also present at the success bash, Sunny shares that at the party itself, Aamir asked him to meet and then he narrated the story of Lahore, 1947. Rajkumar Santoshi will be directing it. As of now, the makers are trying to build a set to shoot. Sunny said the filming might begin anytime soon. Sunny gushed that Gadar 2 success opened the doors for him.