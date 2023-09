Sunny Deol has been enjoying the super success of his new movie Gadar 2. It is one of the highest-grossing films and the fastest movie to enter the Rs 500 club. However, recently Sunny took a break to spend time with his father Dharmendra and get him the medical treatment he needs. For the same, the father-son duo has reportedly jetted off to the US. And now, a video of Sunny enjoying his time with friends in the US is going viral. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film sails below Rs 1 crore amidst Jawan craze

Sunny Deol enjoys pizza in the US

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a video. He is seen happily posing and chilling with them. Sunny shares that they will be having a party in which they will have pizza. The Gadar 2 actor is seen teasing his friend about partying with pizza. Sunny talks about how had he been in a hotel in India, he would have ordered cuisine while he was getting pizza. To this, his friend reacts saying he will get him an In&Out burger. Also Read - Jawan and Gadar 2 impact: As Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar heartily congratulate one another; trade experts laud 'United Bollywood' [Exclusive]

Sunny Deol is seen in a tee, jacket and bucket hat. He has shades on and seems to be in a very jovial and celebratory mood. The way he is teasing his friend about pizza is too adorable for words. The video has gone viral in the entertainment news section. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol jets off to the US with Dharmendra for latter's medical treatment, check deets

Watch the video of Sunny Deol here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol, Dharmendra in the US for latter's medical treatment

Recently, reports surfaced stating that the actor has taken a break from Gadar 2 promotions to seek medical treatment for his father, Dharmendra, in the US. A source had informed an online entertainment news portal that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has been ill and suffering from age-related ailments. Dharmendra is not seen in the video either. Talking about the video, fans of Sunny have showered him with love on the post. A lot of them are still congratulating Sunny on the success of Gadar 2.

Is Gadar 3 in the making?

If reports are anything to go by, the makers of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer have planned a third part of the movie. By the end credits rolled, the makers put a disclaimer of 'to be continued', hinting at the continuation of the part. Some of the cast and crew members have also confirmed the news.