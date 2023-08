Gadar 2 superstar Sunny Deol was spotted in the city today, but his unusual behaviour grabbed all the attention. He was seen coming out with his army of men who were protecting him to not get mobbed while there were few people waiting outside to get clicked with the star. Sunny Paaji seemed to be in no mood to get clicked with anyone, and he throughout folded his hands to avoid getting clicked. But a few excited underprivileged women came too close to the star to get a picture, and he raised his finger in a strong denial and asked to keep away from. This gesture of the Gadar 2 star is bringing him a lot of criticism, and they are ridiculing the actor saying that the recent success has made him arrogant. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol breaks Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan record, becomes the new box office king

Watch the video of Sunny Deol’s unusual behaviour with the underprivileged woman who tries to click a picture with the Gadar 2 star, which he strongly denies.

Sunny Deol’s behaviour is getting massively trolled, and there are many who are slamming him and asking to learn something from South Americans who are always humble no matter what. But it’s too easy to jump to conclusions, and one doesn’t know what the celebrity is going through. Well, they are definitely public figures but not public property, and they can say NO too. There have been times they have happily obliged the fans, but there are terms where they deny it politely, and the social media trolls shouldn’t fall prey to trolling and judging the celebrities all the time. Well, they are human beings too. Right? Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol is unstoppable; collects Rs 135 crore and proves he is the OG king

One user wrote, "South valo se kuch sikho...". Another user commented," Film relaese hote hi ghamand charam par". One fan of the actor came in support of him and wrote, "Fans dont know how behave, they have to deal this everywhere so it's ok to be irritated". One more user said, "Picture hit hote hi asli rang aa gya bhai ka samne. Pathankot ka MP ban gye uske bad dekha tak ni. Mr Vinod khanna was the best person ever for his constituency". Also Read - Gadar 2 success effect: Sunny Deol credits all the new fortune to his bahu, ‘ghar ki Laxmi’ [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Sunny Deol is right now enjoying the massive success of Gadar as the film has earned 135 crore within three days of its release.