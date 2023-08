Sunny Deol, who is currently on cloud nine following the blockbuster success of his latest release Gadar 2, saw himself in the midst of a controversy after a bank put on the block a property owned by the actor. The property was reportedly scheduled for an e-auction by Bank of Baroda in order to recoup a loan granted to the actor. The bank sought to recover the loan which was reported to be approximately Rs 56 crore. However, the bank has now revoked the e-auction notification for Sunny Deol's Juhu mansion citing 'technical reasons.' Also Read - Border 2 after Gadar 2 success? 'I would announce something special soon,' says Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa e-auction revoked

On Monday, the bank issued a fresh announcement and explained that the e-auction for Sunny Deol’ Juhu villa has been retracted due technical reasons. The correction notice read, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban." Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film beats Baahubali 2; all set to overtake Dangal

While Sunny’s representatives acknowledged the e-auction notice, his team also cleared that the amount stated was not correct. Sunny hasn’t yet publicly reacted to the notice. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office day 10 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan by a HUGE margin

Meanwhile, Sunny’s Gadar 2 continues to create new records at the box office. The film released theatrically on August 11 and clashed at the box office against Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film has so far collected over Rs 377 crore in Indian within 10 days of its release and has already been declared a box office blockbuster.

Gadar 2 is now eying the record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest grossing Bollywood film in India.