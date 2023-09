Gadar 2 is getting all the love from the audience. The film has already crossed Rs 500 crores mark, and it is still doing great. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have returned to the big screens as Tara and Sakina. Their magical jodi has once again managed to grab everyone’s attention. Apart from being an actor, Sunny Deol is also a politician and sitting MP of Gurdaspur. He had won the 2019 election by a big margin to win the seat at Gurdaspur. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah calls Gadar 2, The Kerala Story success disturbing, says, ‘It’s a dangerous trend’

Sunny Deol recently appeared in Aap Ki Adalat and spoke about his film, Gadar 2 and many other things. He was asked about his low attendance in parliament sessions. Speaking about the same, Sunny accepted that his attendance is low, and this is not a good thing. Also Read - Jawan Day 5 Box Office Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner slows down? Check comparison with Gadar 2

Sunny Deol on his attendance in Parliament

He shared that he entered politics as he realized this world is not for him. He further said that he is working for his constituency, and it doesn't matter if he goes to parliament or not. His attendance does not affect his work at his constituency. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol gets candid on quoting Rs 50 crore per film post the success of the Anil Sharma actioner; says, 'Paise kya lene hai...'

Trending Now

He explained that there are some problems when he goes to Parliament. He shared that the security follows him and people surrounding them and this creates issues. The other issue was Covid 19. The actor also said that he has a list of all the work that he has done in his constituency.

Will Sunny Deol contest the 2024 elections?

However, the actor said that politics is not the right profession for him. He was then asked if he will fight the 2024 elections and the actor said that he does not want to fight anymore. The actor was also asked what he would do if PM Narendra Modi pushes him to contest the elections.

Watch Gadar 2 success bash video here:

Sunny Deol had a very nice reply to the question. He said that Modiji knows that Sunny is doing service for the country through his films and he will let him do that only.