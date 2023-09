Sunny Deol celebrated the blockbuster success of his latest release Gadar 2 with a grand bash for the entire Hindi film industry on Saturday night. Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many more A-listers from Bollywood. Also in attendance were Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. While the duo arrived separately at the event, Kartik and Sara were together like a house on fire inside the party. According to sources, the duo were seen giving each other company inside the bash and bonded very well. Also Read - Gadar 2 success bash: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more join in Sunny Deol's celebrations

While Sara and Kartik aren’t the best of buddies, the duo were seen meeting each other cordially in front of the paparazzi at Gadar 2 success bash. Kartik arrived solo for the event, while Sara was accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sources say that Kartik and Sara were seen talking inside the party and bonded thickly like two old buddies. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't quit, was asked to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel's SHOCKING revelation

“The lovers-turned-exes had no qualms or inhibitions and enjoyed each other’s company inside the bash. Their bonding was such that it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they sign a movie together in the near future,” the source added. Also Read - Gadar 2: Anurag Kashyap praises makers of the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; calls it 'responsible mainstream filmmaking'

More about Gadar 2 bash

The grand success bash of Gadar 2 had several highlights. Shah Rukh arrived at the event to congratulate his Darr co-star Sunny on the mega success of his film. The duo let go of all bygones and were seen hugging each other at the event. Also present at the event were Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Kiara Advani arrived with husband Sidharth Malhotra, while Vicky Kaushal attended the event sans Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Kajol attended the event together.

Gadar 2 at the box office

Gadar 2 continues to create havoc at the box office. The film is currently in its fourth week and is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark today. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has been declared an all-time blockbuster.