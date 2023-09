Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's new film Gadar 2 has a great success story to tell. The film helmed by Anil Sharma has turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2023. The movie is almost on par with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that released in January this year. In 23 days, Gadar 2 has managed to touch the mark of Rs 493 crore approximately. Yesterday, a success bash was held by the makers to celebrate Gadar 2's enormous achievement. It was one big event as the biggest names from the industry showed up. Including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many more. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 23: Sunny Deol is one day away from entering the Rs 500 crore club?

Now a picture of Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan from inside the party has made its way to the internet. Bobby Deol can also be seen posing along with the Khans and brother. It is one rare occasion to see such big stars together in one frame. But as the picture hit the internet, netizens started questioning about Salman Khan. He was also at the party but isn't in this picture. It would have been truly iconic had he posed together with the three superstars.

One of the most special moments of Gadar 2 bash was the coming together of Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the two actors did not speak to each other for almost 16 years. It was after Darr that Sunny Deol was allegedly disappointed with the makers. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny Deol felt that the movie glorified the villain. But now, bygones are bygones. Gadar 2 has helped the stars burry the hatchet. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are to being friends and their camaraderie at yesterday's party proved it. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan even stepped out to pose together for the paparazzi and shared a hug. SRK also praised Gadar 2.

Check out Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's video below:

Apart from the Khans, stars like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and many more also attended the Gadar 2 success bash. It was a perfect Bollywood night as many stars came under one roof.