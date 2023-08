Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned as Tara Singh and Sakina with Gadar 2. Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Charanjeet in the movie. Gadar 2 created magic on the big screens again. The film has collected over Rs 370 crores at the Box Office. The reviews of the audience and the critics as well have been quite amazing. The team of Gadar 2 also had a success party recently. Also Read - Akshay Kumar rushed to Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's aide to save Sunny villa? Trade expert's post sparks off speculations

Amidst all these success stories, the news of Gadar 3 is doing rounds. It is being said that Gadar 3 will also be happening. People are now eager to see more of Tara Singh and Sakina. Now, Ameesha Patel has reacted to these reports.

Ameesha Patel reacts to reports of Gadar 3

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Ameesha Patel said that currently everyone is enjoying the success of Gadar 2. She also said that she has no clue about Gadar 3 and it is too premature to speak about it.

She shared that no one had expected this kind of response to the film. Everyone’s just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film. She also mentioned that she thinks no one has given a serious thought to the future planning yet.

Sunny Deol on Border 2

Apart from Gadar 3, reports of Sunny Deol’s Border being made again also came out. However, Sunny Deol recently reacted to the news about Border 2.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2.”



Talking about Gadar 2, it also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Ghar, Luv Sinha and others. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.