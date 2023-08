Gadar 2 is winning hearts all over the world. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has now entered the Rs 300 crores club today. The film’s success journey is going on in full swing. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina have made us fall in love once again. Utkarsh Sharma has impressed as Charanjeet in the film. Simrat Kaur as Muskan was brilliant. This is her debut Bollywood film. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

After the huge success of the film, recently, Sunny Deol had hinted at Gadar 3. However, as per reports , director Anil Sharma is first planning to make a small film, Journey, featuring his son Utkarsh with Nana Patekar. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel would like to change THIS in Sunny Deol starrer; 'I would have...'

National Award for Sunny Deol

A source close to the film told Koimoi.com that Gadar 2 has a long way to go before it bows out of public attention and Zee Studios is looking at 350-400 crore profit range. It is also being said that the producers are planning to nominate Sunny Deol for national awards. Also Read - Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proves she is Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader; here's how

Trending Now

The source shared that in India, there is no culture of lobbying for awards as there is for the Oscars in America and the RRR team spent millions lobbying for the Oscars. But the National awards in India are entirely based on the decision of the jury members and hence Zee Studios will ensure that Gadar 2 reaches the right places for the National Awards.

Dharmendra on chances of National Award for Sunny Deol

Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra also spoke about the chances of Sunny Deol getting the national award for Gadar 2. He said that he does not know if Sunny Deol will get the National award for Gadar 2 but the audiences have already given him every award possible.

Watch videos from Gadar 2 success bash

Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Akash Dhar and others. The film released in theatres on August 11.