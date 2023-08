Sunny Deol is riding high on success with his latest release, Gadar 2, and the actor is roaring and rocking at the box office. The film has earned 83 crore within two days of release, and it is estimated that till Sunday, Gadar 2 will cross the 100 crore mark. Sunny Deol is overjoyed and overwhelmed with this response, and he is the first 60-year-old actor to cross this milestone. Sunny Deol cannot contain his excitement, and he is only grateful for all the love and support that the audience showed and showered upon him. A close source to the actor reveals that Sunny Paaji is extremely happy these days, and Gadar 2's success has made him confident that the audience loves him and wants him to do more films.

#Gadar2 अब एक मूवी नहीं रहीं एक उत्सव बन चुका है।

Have never seen such kind of craze for any movie in my entire life. They are not part of any fan clubs but common people . Its a people movie now. #SunnyDeol #Gadar2 #Gadar2HuiJantaKi #Gadar2KaAsliReviewpic.twitter.com/G4Vo7kuFfx — Har Ghar Tiranga ?? (@Jagadishroyspr) August 13, 2023

While the source further adds that Sunny Deol also feels that her bahu ghar ki Laxmi Drisha Acharya is a lucky charm for the Deol family and everything is falling into place, First, they reconciled with stepdaughter Esha Deol after ages, and with Gadar 2's massive success, Sunny Deol is beaming with joy and is happy that once again the fortune has been restored in the Deol family.

