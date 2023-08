Gadar 2 is out today. Sunny Deol fans have flocked to the theatres to see the film that is pure nostalgia, nationalism and love for many of us. The maker Anil Sharma has retained the two leads. The movie is now set in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war. We will see that Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) is captured by the Pak army as a prisoner of war. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh makes a comeback to Pakistan to bring back his son. While the macho star's dialogue delivery is kadak and he does well, fans are upset with the outdated treatment and shoddy screenplay. Also Read - Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma reveals Sunny Deol is a very shy person in real life; calls him a legend [Exclusive]

In fact, there is no sight of Sunny Deol in the first 30 minutes of the movie. This has really upset fans of the superstar. They feel with a star like Sunny Deol they could have made a much better movie. The makers are being trolled too. Take a look at some of the tweets...

Abe to ye bol naa.

Tune ye kyo kaha ki john wick bana diya hai sunny ko. — Abhi ❤️ Shah Rukh (@abhicc225) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review #Gadar2

Unfortunately, the lengthy and boring movie I watched left me quite disappointed. The plot dragged on without much excitement, and the dialogue often felt cringe-worthy and forced. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/M1usQ7liM1 — Itsjustme??‍♂️ (@vishalt15372349) August 11, 2023

What a wahiyat movie this is?....@Anilsharma_dir tumne hum sunny deol k fans ko bewakoof samjhe ho kya? Puri movie me sirf utkarsh Sharma ki cringe acting dikhaya aur bss 30 minutes sunny paji ko role dia.....jantaa maaf nhi kregi?#Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/h7sNqwkvQc — suny deol fan (@Subrat50807545) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review :

Just watched #Gadar2 , I can say the film is pathetic ?.It has chapri dialogues & bhojpuri action.

Shame on Sunny deol & Anil sharma for producing this wahiyat film.

Save money for some good films & remain healthy.#AnilSharma #Jawan #Dunki #JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/tslqYOw4ug — ENIGMATIC SRKIAN (@unco_prodigy) August 11, 2023

#OneWordReview#Gadar2: UNBEARABLE

Rating: ⭐️ ½

Expected so much from this collaboration [ #SunnyDeol and director #AnilSharma ] POOR DIRECTION & PERFORMANCES.

Sadly, the flawed writing - especially the second hour - takes the film downhill... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/cIQIVp3uG8 — SAGAR سمندر (@Pitamsingh3) August 11, 2023

Highly dissapointed from film.

Gone to watch it for Sunny Deol but his role is only for few minutes.

Poor performance from other actors. #Gadar2 #Gadar2Review — X (@suing_hi) August 11, 2023

Well, Bollywood can make Rs 200 crores this weekend if both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 do well. While the Sunny Deol movie is universal, OMG 3 is more for adolescents and adults because of the content. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur are also in the movie.