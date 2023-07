Gadar 2 fans are waiting eagerly for the project. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma are back with the sequel of the movie. The two new names are Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur Randhawa. Utkarsh is the son of Anil Sharma while Simratt has worked in the Punjabi and Telugu industry. Original fans of Gadar 2 have complained that they did not get to see much of Ameesha Patel in the trailer. Now, there is a new issue on social media. They are sharing old clips of Simratt's projects where she is seen doing intimate scenes. It is not an issue but the fact that Gadar is viewed as an emotional nationalistic film has left some upset about the casting. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol left impressed as Kili Paul, Neema Paul recreate his and Ameesha Patel’s Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Simratt Kaur Randhawa was a part of the Telugu film Dirty Hari. It had some intimate scenes. The film was released on OTT. Shravan Reddy was the hero. Take a look at some of the tweets...

@ameesha_patel @iamsunnydeol @nanagpatekar aap bhi jan lo ki Gadar2 mein Simrat kaur jaise porn star ki entry kaisi hui aur kyo hui, #simratkaur #DirtyHari adult telegu movie, baki sari chije youtube par hai hi pic.twitter.com/zdFMdOKrVY — Rajinder S Sandhu (@RajinderSSandhu) July 9, 2023

Saw this clip today on Youtube & I’m shocked to know that this is a new heroine in #Gadar2 opposite @iutkarsharma ? Is it really #SimratKaur ? Been a huge fan of Gadar and I hope the makers didnt ruin the legacy ? Mam @ameesha_patel Sir @iamsunnydeol is this true?? #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/axehd8KYAh — #Gadar2 Sakina (@LuvAmeesha) July 6, 2023

Ameesha mam role in Prem Katha >>> , that movie will always be close to my heart — ????? ???? (@screwgauge77) July 8, 2023

The lead actress Ameesha Patel who was tagged in some of the tweets chose not to respond on the same. Gadar 2 is about Tara Singh who has to go to Pakistan in the 1971 war to bring back his son. The new version of the classic song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaavan has got great response.