Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is killing it at the box office. The owners of multiplexes have issued a statement on how successful this week has been for Indian cinema. Gadar 2, the patriotic action drama has made over Rs 130 crores at the box office. The film has been described as 'Critic Proof' as it rides high on sentiment, emotions and the magic of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. As we know, in the movie Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh lands up in Pakistan to save his son, Jeet, who has been held as a POW by a Pakistani General. The actor is in roaring form in the second half. Sunny Deol's massy avatar with the raw action has brought back the masses.

Gadar 2 screening: Pakistan Zindabad Ruckus in Theatre

A video is doing the rounds when a group of fans allegedly beat up a guy who shouts Pakistan Zindabad in the theatre. He has shouted during the scene where Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeet tells the Pakistani Army that they do not know his father. When people around him heard that alleged chant, they bashed him up. Netizens are shocked that someone who take such a risk given how Gadar 2 has charged up the audience like the first film. It is not known if the alleged person did this out of fun. As of now, there is not much clarity on where did the incident happen. Netizens are wondering if the person has a 'humiliation kink' or what.

Take a look at this video of people beating up the guy during Gadar 2

Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2 & this happened ??

pic.twitter.com/B1rD7GfLOi — BALA (@erbmjha) August 14, 2023

Gadar 2 is all set to make above Rs 55 crores on Independence Day 2023. This is what trade experts are predicting about the big day. Gadar 2 also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Udit Narayan in a surprise cameo.