Gadar 2 has made above Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office. It is one of the big surprises of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crores, it has recovered its budget and brought huge profits for producers and banner. Gadar 2 is having decent occupancy in all the theatres where it is running. The movie made Rs 2.40 crores on Wednesday almost a month after its release. Everyone has been wondering if it will cross the collections of Pathaan (Rs 524 crores) or make Rs 600 crores at the box office. Gadar 2 has not done well overseas so most of the collections are from India itself. Also Read - Jawan Vs Gadar 2: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses I-Day numbers of Sunny Deol film; eyes 70 crore plus Hindi opening

Gadar 2 out of the single screens Also Read - Jawan vs Gadar 2: Anil Sharma reacts to Shah Rukh Khan film affecting business, says, 'Both films will work because...'

In the past few months, the big blockbusters have been the movies that have done well in single screens. We had Pathaan, Gadar 2 and now Jawan. Trade analyst Amod Mehra has said that the exhibitors of Jawan have asked single screen theatre owners to show Jawan instead of Gadar. Take a look at his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel reveals Hrithik Roshan was 'very disturbed' after a spate of flops post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Trending Now

#Gadar2 earned ₹ 500 Cr.. Now will it cross ₹600 Cr ? Not likely.. #Gadar2 collections even yesterday were excellent.. still the distributors of #Jawan forced the single screen exhibitors to discontinue the film. Dost dost na raha.. ? pic.twitter.com/dBL9eLscFG — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) September 7, 2023

There is nothing unusual about this. Jawan is also carrying terrific reports from all over the country. The movie is supposed to make a worldwide gross of Rs 140 crores plus for the makers on day one. Gadar 2 also saw collections of above Rs 35 crores on its first five days. Every trade expert had said that Gadar 2 is going to be one of the surprises of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol bond at success bash

Sunny Deol said that Shah Rukh Khan congratulated him on phone for the success of Gadar 2. He said he was very happy for the macho star. Sunny Deol also spoke to Gauri Khan. Later, SRK and Gauri attended the success party of Gadar 2. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were there as well. Shah Rukh Khan was seen blessing his son Karan Deol and his wife, Drisha Acharya. Now, fans want a movie with them together!