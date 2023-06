Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, is ready to release in the theatres in August. The film, directed by Anil Sharma will carry forward the tale of Tara Singh and his ladylove Sakeena. With the buzz surrounding Gadar 2 refusing to die down, the makers have come up with another interesting surprise. Today, on June 28, the filmmaker has revealed that the reprised version of the much-loved Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song will be released tomorrow, June 29. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel to make an appearance in film’s second visially stunning teaser? Check details

Gadar 2’s Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song release date

Dropping a poster, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on Instagram, Anil Sharma wrote, “Get ready for the love story that transcends time! Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song out tomorrow. Gadar 2 coming to set the screens this Independence Day! In Cinemas on 11th August.” The poster bore a striking resemblance to the vintage era. Also Read - Gadar 2 new poster kicks off countdown to the release; fans predict it will be an all-time blockbuster

Fans react to Gadar 2 song out announcemnent

Sunny Deol was decked up in his character Tara Singh, draping a white turban around his head and wearing a Pathani suit. Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel had a dupatta wrapped around her head. Both of them appeared to look at something ahead with affection. The words, “Love knows no borders” was written on the poster, capturing the essence of the film.

As soon as the announcement was made public, social media users swooped into the comments to show their excitement. While one user turned a little emotional as they wrote, “Sir, you have given an awesome piece of news. My childhood has come alive with the song’s release. Waiting for tomorrow. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is a superhit song.” Another fan wanted to hear Arijit Singh’s version of the song. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

The 2001 film Gadar, turned out to be a box-office success. The song, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, sung by the two musical geniuses, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan proved to be an ear-pleasing track back then. Gadar was also helmed by Anil Sharma. From the nail-biting plot to Sunny Deol’s powerful performance, the film struck the right chords.

Gadar 2 plot

According to reports, Gadar 2 will steer clear from the love story shown in the prequel. This time, the primary focus would be on the father-son relationship. Actor Utkarsh Sharma will be playing the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s on-screen son in the film. Replacing Amrish Puri, Manish Wadhwa will be essaying the role of an antagonist.