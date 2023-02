Gadar 2, the sequel to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001) is all set to release in theaters on August 11, 2023. The first look of the film with Tara and Sakina looking like they haven't aged as all, was revealed recently and it's definitely making audience desperate to see what's in store. And now, BollywoodLife brings to you an exclusive update that will surely make your wait to watch Gadar 2 all the more difficult. Also Read - Gadar 2 on Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to unveil a sneak peek of the movie on Salman Khan show Grand Finale

Apart from the and beautiful love story, punch lines and action, another thing that stood out in the directorial were the songs. All the songs were situational and complemented the story line. And the makers of Gadar 2 have ensured once again that the songs in the film become a rage like the case with Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

What's more exciting is that one of the songs from Gadar, Udja Kale Kawa, which had become such a rage, is all set to be back in Gadar 2 as well. A source privy to the details tells us, "Udja Kale Kawa has been like the Gadar anthem, it was a tribute to Tara and Sakina's love story and the life they set on to build with each other. Gadar 2 will be incomplete without it."

The soulful rendition was sung by Preeti Uttam, and Nihar S with music by Uttam Singh and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The source further tells us, "The song will come in the film at a crucial point and while it will be a kick of nostalgia, it will also take the story forward to an unexpected direction."

Well, we are sure Tara and Sakina will once again make a place in our hearts with their latest outing. Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Singh, the child actor from the prequel, who has now grown up into a fine looking young man.