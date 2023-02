Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is coming up with a sequel Gadar 2. The entire team of Gadar 2 is all set to keep their fans hooked to the screens with their spectacular performances and action sequences in the upcoming movie. Actor Rohit Choudhary who is all set to play the role of villain in Gadar 2 reveals interesting deets about the film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer to feature reprised version of Udja Kale Kawa [Exclusive]

The handsome actor said that he had a small part in the film but his role got extended after director Anil Sharma liked his work. In an interview with a media portal, Rohit revealed that the director Anil and he have been friends for a long time now. Anil had offered him a small part in the film as a friend, but his role turned out to be a full-fledged character. Rohit revealed that he is the second villain in the story and had fun playing the character. Even Anil told Rohit told him that he is glad that his role got extended because he loved his work.

Rohit added that he will be playing an important role in the sequel of Apne 2 wherein he will essay the role of a boxer. Talking about Gadar, the film was released in 2001 and the story was based on the partition of India-Pakistan. Gadar 2 will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crores.