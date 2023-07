Gadar: The Katha Continues or Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is ready to hit the theatres on August 11. The film’s much-anticipated trailer promises high-octane action. Also, this time, the story will focus on the father-son equation, between Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and actor Utkarsh Sharma’s Charanjeet. Earlier, it was reported that Manish Wadhwa, who portrayed the role of Genetal Qadir in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, will be the prime antagonist in Gadar 2. In what comes as an interesting addition, it is now unveiled that Gadar 2 will have another villain. And he is Rohit Choudhary. Also Read - Gadar 2: 'Sunny Deol is the OG superhuman before other superheroes became famous', says co-star Gaurav Chopra [Exclusive]

Rohit Choudhary to play the villain in Gadar 2

According to a report by IMDb, Rohit Choudhary will be slipping into the shoes of a ruthless officer of the Pakistani Army, called Major Malik. His character will be someone who shows zero mercy, basically a stony-hearted man. In Gadar 2, he will be seen as Manish Wadhwa’s right arm. Manish Wadhwa will be playing the role of a dreaded Pakistani Army General. Joining forces, the duo is expected to serve as major obstacles in Tara Singh’s (Sunny Deol) journey of rescuing his son Charanjeet aka Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). Also Read - Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopra on the sequel of an iconic film; 'You will not feel jabardasti banaya hai' [Exclusive]

Rohit Choudhary on bagging extra screen time in Gadar 2

Speaking about how Rohit Choudhary bagged an important role in Gadar 2, the actor credited Anil Sharma. Rohit revealed that initially, he starred in barely one to two scenes in Gadar 2, but Anil Sharma after recognising his hard work and talent decided to extend the actor’s screen time in the film. “It was truly a heart-touching moment which I will cherish forever,” said Rohit, as quoted by India TV. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film is inspired by Mahabharat and Ramayan, reveals Anil Sharma

Trending Now

Rohit Choudhary on Gadar 2 preparations

Rohit Choudhary further recounted that Anil Sharma had urged him to put on weight for Gadar 2, reported India TV. Although the actor claimed that he was a fitness freak, having six-pack abs, Gadar 2 made him undergo a physical transformation. “Since the story is set before 1971, Anil ji (Sharma) asked me to look bulkier. I gained 3-4 kilos of weight,” he said. Rohit added that he was growing his beard for 2 years, solely for the requirement of Gadar 2. And now, he plans on not trimming it before the film’s release.

About Gadar 2

Not long ago, in an interview, Anil Sharma disclosed that he took inspiration from Ramayan and Mahabharat to make Gadar and Gadar 2. Gadar 2 will be premiering on the same date as Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s Oh My God 2.