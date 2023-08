Sunny Deol is back on the map with Gadar 2. The actor has just registered one of the biggest hits of his career. Gadar 2 that also starred Ameesha Patel turned out to be a smashing hit with the film crossing Rs 450 crore mark at the box office. Everyone is talking about Gadar 2 and theatres are still running houseful even after two weeks of its release. With the success, there is a lot of anticipation around the next film of Sunny Deol. Recently, reports went viral that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees after the stupendous success of Gadar 2. Also Read - Jailer storm to continue: Rajinikanth film's edited version to be screened in theatres from September 1

Sunny Deol on hiking his fees post Gadar 2 release

It was being reported that Sunny Deol increased his remuneration to Rs 50 crore after the success of Gadar 2 and then there were comparisons between what he charges as oppose to the Khans. Now, Sunny Deol has responded to all the rumours. Breaking his silence, Sunny Deol says that money matters are personal and what he would charge would be decided when he signs his next film. To Bollywood Hungama, "First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to (the) close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don't charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now, we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2." The Dhai Kilo Ke Haath wala actor went on add that he knows his worth and even during his lowest time, he did not compromise on price. But he did say that he is still the same person even though now people see him in a different light post the success of Gadar 2. 'Main Samajdaar Insaan Hoon', he added.

Earlier, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma revealed that Sunny Deol reduced his fees considerably for the film. The filmmaker said that they decided to put more money in the production instead of starcast' fees.

Gadar 3 in making?

Now there are rumours of Gadar 3 being in the pipeline. Ameesha Patel hinted at a sequel but there is no confirmation yet from the makers. Sunny Deol too is yet to announce his next film. For more entertainment news, watch this space.