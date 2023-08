Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his most awaited upcoming movie Gadar: Katha Continues popularly known as Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to 2001 released all-time blockbuster Gadar: EK Prem Katha. The second chapter will see a leap of 22 years in the story however, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their roles. The actor who is busy promoting the movie said everyone wants to watch superhero movies and his character Tara Singh is no less than Hulk or Superman. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Sunny Deol finally speaks up

Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and compares his character to a Hollywood superhero. The actor attended Jagran Film Festival and on the last day he said “Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman.” According to him, everyone wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He also believes the hero on screen will set things right. He further compared his character Tara Singh from the Gadar film series to Marvel superheroes as he stated “Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh.” Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol talks about alleged drug issue in Bollywood; say, 'Hum glamour vale hai toh...'

The actor further added an actor doesn’t draw these powers from working out but these are emotional powers. He further cited an example of the Hindustan Zindabad sequence from Gadar and said God comes on screen to show the way when a character faces a difficult choice. “Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about.” Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol beats Akshay Kumar with a huge margin; proves his market value is untouchable

Trending Now

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is a love story of a Pakistani girl marrying a Hindu sikh and settling in India with their son. The second chapter will see Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol going to Pakistan to bring his son back home. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues stars original cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in addition to the new cast. Anil Sharma who helmed Gadar has directed the follow-up story. Gadar 2 produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Production will release in theaters on 11th August 2023. It will clash with Akshay Kumar Oh My God 2 at the box office.