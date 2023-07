Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning to the big screens as Tara Singh and Sakina with Gadar 2. The iconic film has a special place in everyone’s heart and now it is returning. Gadar 2’s trailer was released yesterday and it was an absolute treat to watch. Tara Singh and Sakina’s story is moving forward, and the action sequences were just fabulous. The good part of the film would be that some of the original dialogues and songs have been kept and it literally gives goosebumps. The story of Gadar 2 is about Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh compelled to return to Pakistan to save his son (Utkarsh Sharma). Also Read - Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol reveals why he teared up when Anil Sharma asked him to do the sequel

The cast of the film, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and others were present yesterday for the trailer launch of the film. They spoke to the media about the film and the story. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel makes a U-Turn, says, 'Anil Sharma and I share a baap-beti ka relationship'

Sunny Deol who is also a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur was asked a question on India-Pakistan hatred. He said, “Baat insaniyat ki hoti hai kuch lene dene ki nahi. Dono taraf utna hi pyaar hai. Jhagde nahi hone chahiye. Ye siyaasi khel hota hai vo nafrateein paida karta hai. Yahi aap dekhenge iss film mein bhi. Janta bhi nahi chahti ye jhagde. Akhir sab hai toh issi mitti se.” (It is about humanity and nothing about giving and taking. There is love in both the sides and fights should not happen. It is the political game that creates hatred and this is what you all will see in the film. People do not want these fights after all everyone is from the same soil.) Also Read - Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa on stepping into Amrish Puri's shoes as the villain; says, 'Sau actors bhi...'

Sunny Deol also spoke about what he thinks on the Box Office of Gadar 2. He said, “Gadar toh bani thi uske logo ne Gadar banayi. Mai bass umeed karta hu ki log isse bhi Gadar banaye. Puri umeed hai ki ban jayegi baki August 11 dekhenge.” (Gadar was made but people actually made it Gadar. I hope they make this film also Gadar and I believe it will happen. Let’s see what happens on August 11.)

Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023.