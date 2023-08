Gadar 2 is creating mayhem at the box office. Sunny Deol is in full form as he takes down the mighty Pakistani Army with his trademark style. Gadar 2 has become a celebration for all viewers. The cinema halls in small towns are running in full capacity. It looks like the golden era of the 90s is back in the nation. Thrilled owners of theatres and multiplexes have said that they have seen footfalls of over one crore in the past few days. But emotions seem to be running high. Today, a video has come of another fight inside a theatre showing Gadar 2. A man has got into a spat with a couple. Both the parties have come down to blows and punches. Take a look... Also Read - Gadar 2 breaks Independence Day box office records, storms ahead of Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Guy inside Movie theatre during Gadar-2 show (Sunny deol paaji ko dekhke josh aa gaya) pic.twitter.com/99ikqtAqyH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 16, 2023

This is the second time something like this is happening. Two days back, people fought inside after a person allegedly screamed Pakistan Zindabad. The song is being played in the background. A couple of men help out with a flashlight and the blows intensify. Fans are finding it funny and saying that Sunny Deol has put everyone in the mood.

Gaane ne mahol aur acha bna diya — Nikhil Kaul (@Nikhil_kaul99) August 16, 2023

Gadar 2 mayhem at the box office

Gadar 2 has made close to Rs 250 crores so far at the domestic box office. On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, it has made Rs 55 crores plus. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made Rs 524 crores at the domestic box office. It also made over Rs 400 crores abroad. On the other hand, Gadar 2 is negligible abroad as compared to Pathaan or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Gadar 2 is about how Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) re-enters Pakistan after his son Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) gets kidnapped by the Pakistan Army. Ameesha Patel returns as Sakina in the movie. Gadar 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 110 crores and it is bonafide blockbuster. It seems Sunny Deol took a pay cut for the movie. The makers will now recompensate him as the film is making massive profits.