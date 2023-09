Gadar 2 was a hurricane at the Indian box office. The movie made Rs 500 crores plus, and reinstated Sunny Deol as a top Bollywood star. The Ghayal actor has fans across generations, and he can create magic when backed with the right script. Gadar 2 brought back the iconic pair of Tara Singh and Sakina played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Anil Sharma again took the director's chair for the sequel set in the period of 1971 when Pakistan was at war with India. Rumours began circulating soon that Sunny Deol has now hiked his fee to Rs 50 crores. This came as a shock to many. We know that the budget of the film was Rs 120 crores with Anil Sharma saying that they cut down on his fees to spend on the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol terms his 16-year-long feud with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan as 'childishness', says, 'You forget everything'

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reacts to the reports of increase in fees

Reports came that Sunny Deol is now charging Rs 50 crores as fee for his films. He has dismissed the reports, and said he does not wish to be a burden on his producers. Sunny Deol came on Aap Ki Adalat as a guest. He told Rajat Sharma that money is not his primary incentive in picking up movies. Sunny Deol said the producer decides on fee after gauging how much he can recover from a film. He said any actor would charge accordingly knowing how much he can help in recovery of the investment. When Sharma asked him if a film earning Rs 500 crores justifies the star making Rs 50 crore he had a wise response. He said if a producer feels he can pay him a bomb, he is fine with it. Sunny Deol also clarified he will not say no to projects if he is not paid a specified amount. He was quoted as saying, "That's not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don't become a burden to a project."

Gadar 2 had a magic run at the box office

Gadar 2 has made above Rs 500 crores at the box office. Anil Sharma has confirmed that everyone has made a profit from the film. The movie got an opening of over Rs 40 crores in India. On Independence Day 2023, it made Rs 50 crores plus. The maximum numbers came from single screen cinema halls in India. Sunny Deol said he is ready to do Gadar 3 as and when the makers decide on the film.

He is slated to do Border 2 and Maa Tujhe Salam 2 in the coming year. The producer of Maa Tujhe Salam has confirmed the same.