Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is ruling the box office bringing back the audience in masses to theaters. The film has helped lift up the industry from the poor phase it has been going through lately. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Gadar 2 is the second highest-grosser film of 2023 and will continue to make more monetary progress in the coming days. In 12 days of theatrical run, the film has made a business of Rs 400 crore. The lead actor Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh got emotional as the film made a benchmarking achievement within a few days of its release. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's film storms into the Rs 400 crore club in India

Watch Sunny Deol's emotional message as Gadar 2 enters Rs 400 crore club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol shared a video on his social media handle talking about how overwhelmed he is by the response Gadar 2 has received. He thanked his fans and audience for the support and showering love in making the film a blockbuster hit. Sunny Deol was teary-eyed as he recorded the video on a flight. In the video, the actor mentioned that he never imagined that people would like Gadar 2 so much. He credits the audience for the success of the movie as it has crossed Rs 400 crore. He thanked everyone for loving the movie, including characters Tara Singh, Sakina, and the Gadar family. If the status of Gadar 2 remains the same it may beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which has grossed Rs 654.28 crore at the domestic box office. For the unversed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an all-time blockbuster film of Sunny Deol’s career. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel claims Salman Khan's hit and run case was behind Yeh Hai Jalwa failure

Will Gadar 2 repeat its history again?

The actor is facing a financial crisis despite his movie doing wonders at the box office. His Mumbai house Sunny Villa has been put on auction by the Bank of Baroda as he was unable to repay the debts. Reportedly, he owes Rs 55.99 crore to the Bank of Baroda against a loan due from December 2022. Supposedly the actor's Juhu bungalow was to be auctioned on 25th September 2023 in order to recover the amount. However, a day ago the bank withdrew the auction notice due to technical reasons. Also Read - Gadar 2 Effect: Sunny Deol to star in reboot of Maa Tujhe Salaam 2 written by Baahubali writer?

Trending Now

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war. The second part is the continuation of the story with a leap of 22 years. The film maintained the same lead cast, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, including the young boy played by Utkarsh Sharma. The movie is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios.