Gadar 2 released today and social media is abuzz with reviews. Viewers only have good things to say about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. It is after 23 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the makers came up with a sequel. But the craze for Tara Singh and Sakina hasn't changed at all. Fans still love and appreciate the characters as much as they did two decades ago. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are quite busy promoting the film, hoping from one city to another. Amidst this a video of Sunny Deol has hit the internet in which he seems a little annoyed with a fan.

Sunny Deol loses patience over a fan

The video has a fan trying to get a selfie with Sunny Deol. The Gadar 2 actor obliges and stops to get a click. However, the fan gets distracted and struggles to get a picture. This seems to have left Sunny Deol annoyed. Post the picture, the actor walks away with an annoyed and angry look on his face.

Check out Sunny Deol's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Talking about Gadar 2, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in leading roles apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The story of the film is that Tara Singh crosses the border and goes to Pakistan to bring back his son Jeete. The story takes off from where it left in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and there are lots of twists and turns awaiting the audience. It is full of heavy dialogues and is packed with action sequences. Tara Singh is a force that no one can stop, and well same happens in Gadar 2. Only this time, it is his love for his son that turns him into a fierce Tara Singh who brings a havoc in Pakistan.

The film is trending on Twitter as fans are giving out their reviews. Many are stating that it has blockbyster written all over it. Given the buzz, it is expected that Gadar 2 would break many box office records despite clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2. BollywoodLife has given four stars to Gadar 2.