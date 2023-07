Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning to the big screens as Tara Singh and Sakina. The iconic jodi is back with Gadar 2 and fans are super excited about it. It surely would be a treat to watch the story of Tara Singh and Sakina again. The trailer of film released recently. Gaurav Chopra, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and others are also a part of the film. The story of the show revolves aroun the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring back his son. Also Read - Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopra on the sequel of an iconic film; 'You will not feel jabardasti banaya hai' [Exclusive]

The trailer of the film received a lot of amazing response. The action sequences, the songs, the performances have always raised the excitement level amongst fans. The best part of the trailer is that the some important aspects from the original film have been retained.

Sunny Deol's action sequences as Tara Singh have a different fan base in India. Now, his co-star Gaurav Chopra has also heaped praises on him.

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Gaurav Chopra said, “Sunny Sir and Tara Singh are the same. There is no difference at all. He’s as shy as loving as simple as grounded as desi as Tara Singh is. He is as explosive as Tara Singh is. I think Tara Singh is our own even before the Marvel franchise, he is our superhuman character that we created. I mean he can go alone and fight a whole nation alone. He looks convincing like he is looking in the trailer. And, Sunny sir is like that in real. What an experience it was working with him. He is so warm and so friendly.”

Gaurav Chopra will be seen as Colonel Rawat in the film. He has also shared that he has a special role in the film. Talking about Gadar 2, the film is set to release in theatres on August 11.