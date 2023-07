It is exactly a month-long wait, before Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 hits the theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. In fact, to retain the flavour of Gadar’s magic, the film’s much-loved track Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava has been recreated for Gadar 2. Another song that is to be rebooted is Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Following the popularity of these two songs, social media sensations, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have produced a cover of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, which has been re-shared by an impressed Sunny Deol. Also Read - Gadar 2: Kapil Sharma teases Sunny Deol for going overboard with his Tara Singh avatar; this is how the macho star reacted [Watch Video]

Kili Paul on his love for Bollywood

Kili and Neema Paul are prominent figures on social media. They have risen to fame by producing videos, lip-syncing, and performing various Bollywood songs. This time, the brother-sister duo has recreated Sunny Deol’s iconic Main Nikla Gaddi Leke earworm. Dropping the video on Instagram, Kili Paul penned a semi-long note, expressing his love for Bollywood films and dream of becoming an actor, inspired by B-town stars like Sunny Deol. Later on, Sunny Deol re-shared the video, minus a caption. Also Read - Urfi Javed SLAMS Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel for 'OTT full of Gay-Lesbianism' remark; 'Public figures speaking without educating...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Kili Paul and Neema Paul perform to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Kili Paul’s love for the Hindi film industry was evident from the way he spread out his arms at the beginning of the video, in a typical Shah Rukh Khan-inspired manner. Kili and Neema Paul were dressed in traditional outfits for the performance. Both of them grooved to the beats of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, dancing their hearts out. Kili’s expressions, like always were on point. The pair also recreated the signature, Punjabi hook step of the song, with absolute perfection. Also Read - Jawan, Gadar 2 and more top 10 movies that promise entertainment in second half of 2023

Trending Now

Fans react to Kili Paul's Main Nikla Gaddi Leke performance

Fans were floored after watching Kili and Neema Paul’s performance, dropping multiple plaudits in the comment section. In the original video, one user noted, “Craze of Gadar 2 is everywhere.” Another quipped, “Wah wah bahut khubsurat (Wow, very beautiful).” “Kis kis ko Gadar 2 ka intezaar hai? (Who is waiting for Gadar 2?) questioned a third excited individual. Others went all hearts in the comments.

It is exactly a month-long wait, before Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 hits the theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. In fact, to retain the flavour of Gadar’s magic, the film’s much-loved track Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava has been recreated for Gadar 2. Another song that is to be rebooted is Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Following the popularity of these two songs, social media sensations, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have produced a cover of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, which has been re-shared by an impressed Sunny Deol.

Fans react to Kili Paul's Main Nikla Gaddi Leke performance

Fans were floored after watching Kili and Neema Paul’s performance, dropping multiple plaudits in the comment section. In the original video, one user noted, “Craze of Gadar 2 is everywhere.” Another quipped, “Wah wah bahut khubsurat (Wow, very beautiful).” “Kis kis ko Gadar 2 ka intezaar hai? (Who is waiting for Gadar 2?) questioned a third excited individual. Others went all hearts in the comments.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. Apart from Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, their on-screen son, and Manish Wadhwa as the antagonist. Gadar 2 will cross swords with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, releasing on the same date.