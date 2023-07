Gadar 2 is a highly-anticipated film. After almost two decades, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina are coming back to entertain the audience. The teasers and songs have already got a thumbs-up from all. To add to the excitement of the audience, the makers also re-released Gadar in theatres and it got a massive response from the audience. For all those who don't know for a long time, Gadar was the biggest hit by Bollywood. It reportedly made Rs 134 crore at the box office back then. And now the same is expected from Gadar 2. But did you know that when Gadar release, Bollywood gave a thumbs down to Sunny Deol's film? It is something that has been shared by Sunny Deol himself. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel opens up on how Shah Rukh Khan, Big B and her academic qualifications were talk of the town [Exclusive]

Sunny Deol is on his toes promoting Gadar 2. He recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and had a blast. The promos of the show are proof of it. In one of the promos, Sunny Deol made a shocking reveal. He was asked how he is feeling ahead of the release of Gadar 2. To this, he said that he is quite excited and nervous as well. He added that when Gadar was going to release, people from the industry gave it a thumbs down. But when the audience gave it a stupendous response, everyone changed. "There is excitement but also nervousness. When the film had released then, everyone in the industry… (gestured thumbs down). But aap logo ne jaise uthaya, sab ke sab palat gaye," he stated.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show below:

Apart from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel too appeared on the show. She recited her famous dialogue and left everyone floored. She also recalled how fans got upset when they saw Bobby Deol romancing Ameesha Patel. She revealed that on the sets of Humraaz, people were watching it from the terrace and as Bobby Deol hugged her, they started yelling. People said that she is your brother's, leave her alone. Well, that was the craze for Tara Singh and Sakina.

The anticipation for Gadar 2 is at peak and fans are hoping that it will be another box office success. The film is releasing on August 11.