Gadar: Ek Prem Katha rereleased in theaters on 9th June. Sunny Deol starrer is not just one of the biggest movies of Indian cinema but an emotion. Even after 22 years, people have showered love over the cult classic. The film has garnered immense praise and appreciation from the audience when it release in theaters. Gadar is a period actor drama revolving around the love story of a Pakistani girl and an Indian Punjabi guy. Sunny Deol who headlined the movie as Tara Singh opened up on issues the team went through while releasing the movie in 2001.

met fans during the screening of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as it was released in theaters. Interacting with them he revealed the difficulties that were faced while bringing the movie to theaters. However, after the release it created a frenzy among the audience. Viewers showered love making it a blockbuster. The actor said when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha hit theaters they had no idea that it will become a superhit. "Jab Gadar – Ek Prem Katha lagi, tab humein nahin pata tha ki yeh film gadar machayegi."

Ahead of 15th June 2001, the makers faced a lot of challenges yet they released taking the risk. Little did they know that the film will turn out to be a success. Sunny Deol revealed that people demanded a Hindi dub as it is a Punjabi movie. "Yeh Punjabi film hai. Isse Hindi mein dub karo." Some distributors refused to purchase the film. However, the audience loved the film so much, and the results silenced everyone. The actor further added that the audience gave them the courage to make part 2.

Gadar is a love story set against the backdrop of India Pakistan partition. The second installment Gadar 2 will continue the story with a leap of 22 years. Sunny Deol, and the young kid Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their role in Gadar: The Katha Continues. The movie is directed by and is produced by Zee Studios. The most awaited film is set to release in theaters during Independence Day on 11th August 2023.