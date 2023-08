Sunny Deol, who has made a name for himself both in Bollywood and politics, is talking about his upcoming movie 'Gadar 2'. The actor is currently actively promoting the movie. Meanwhile, Sunny made a surprising revelation about the male actor waxing his body in an interview.

Sunny Deol feels embarrassed doing hair wax.

Sunny Deol discussed various areas of the Bollywood industry other than his film in a recent interview with the media. During this time, the actor specifically targeted male actors who shaved their bodies. Sunny stated that shaving himself has made him feel like a "star." He said, “Mujhe badi sharam aati hai, jo apne baal shave kar lete hn, ladki ban gaya."

Sunny Deol schools Young actors who shave their body hair

Sunny further claimed, "In life, he had no intention of getting six-pack abs." No bodybuilder would do this because I believe we are performers. We came into this field solely for the purpose of acting, not weightlifting. Due to these reasons, young artists think that they have made bodies and now they can become actors.

Sunny Deol talks about nepotism.

When Sunny Deol was asked what he would do if his father, Dharmendra, hadn't become an actor, he reportedly replied, "Pata nahi, Main wahi hota, jo Papa Kar rahe hote." Talking about the nepotism argument, Sunny stated that he thinks the nepotism debate is being spread through individuals who are frustrated. According to him, every child emulates his father. What's wrong with a father wanting to help his son or daughter? However, the child must achieve their goals on their own.

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on this date.

Sunny Deol is going to be seen in the second sequel of his smash hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' titled 'Gadar 2'. Tara Singh's powerful performance will be on display once more in this film. Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Luv Sinha will also be seen in the film and it will be released on August 11th, competing with the films of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2.